Ramtron partners with Module Technology

U.S. semiconductor maker Ramtron International and Shenzhen, China-based Module Technology Co. Ltd. have entered into a technology partnership.

"Ramtron is a world-recognized leader in nonvolatile F-RAM memory," said Mr. Wan Dunben, Module Technology's CTO. "We believe their advanced RFID technology will enable our mutual customers to reduce their manufacturing costs and improve production throughput."



"Modular Technology is a trailblazer in the RF space -- enabling users to quickly and passively write critical data to Ramtron-enabled transponders," said Scott Emley, Ramtron's vice president of worldwide marketing. "We are pleased to partner with Module Technology in order to extend the benefits of our high density, fast write, and secure RF-enabled memory to a broad range of industries in the Asia-Pacific region."