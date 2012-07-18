Breker Verification Systems secures funding

Breker Verification Systems, The SoC Verification Company, has raised $5 million in Series A funding. Funding was provided by Astor Capital Group, a private equity fund out of Far East Asia.

Funds will be used as working capital to scale Breker's operations, expanding in all areas of sales, support and research and development.



Previously, Breker bootstrapped the company with a small, initial round of angel investment. That funding enabled Breker to gain market traction with TrekSoC, the first commercially available software that automates the generation of self-verifying test cases for multi-threaded system-on-chip (SoC) devices. TrekSoC is in production use at leading SoC design companies, including STMicroelectronics and NVIDIA.



Adnan Hamid, Breker Verification Systems' co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), says: "This round of funding demonstrates the strength of our technology and the unique value proposition that we bring to the SoC verification market. Our users have been excited with our solution, and we are extremely pleased to be in a position to scale our support and range of products. We are thrilled that Astor sees our potential and has committed to helping us meet our corporate goal to become The SoC Verification Company."