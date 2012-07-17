Lime signs Azio as Greater China distribution partner

Multi-band, multi-standard transceiver chip firm, Lime Microsystems has signed Taiwan based Azio Electronics as its strategic distribution partner for the Greater China region.

Ebrahim Bushehri, CEO of Lime said: “We were impressed by the exceptional level of Azio’s proactivity and the reputation it has built for itself in record time. We look forward to be working with Azio and reaching out to the key communication equipment manufacturers in the region.”



Andy Chang, CEO of Azio, said: “Lime’s products will give our customers greater flexibility and allow them to enjoy economies of scale. Lime transceiver products enable the creation of varied products that can be deployed for any wireless standard and frequency bands with a worldwide market potential.”