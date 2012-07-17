Logica shareholders in favour of CGI offer

Logica's shareholders voted 99.54% in favor of CGI's recommended cash offer of 105 pence.

Subject to the sanction of the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions, it is presently expected that the acquisition will be completed on August 20, 2012, as previously announced.



"We are very pleased with level of shareholder support shown for our transaction and anticipate a timely closing," commented Michael E. Roach, President and CEO, CGI. "We are excited to welcome our new Logica colleagues and remain committed to bringing the enhanced capabilities of our combined business to clients while creating new career opportunities for our professionals and additional value for our investors."



"The combination of CGI and Logica represents a unique transformational opportunity," added Mr. Roach. "We will immediately start the process of successfully integrating the two businesses to create a global technology services leader with 72,000 professionals worldwide."