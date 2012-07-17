ATP Electronics opens new facility in Taiwan

Flash memory manufacturer ATP Electronics is officially opened the doors of its new Kaohsiung Manufacturing, Testing and Validation facility in Taiwan.

The enhanced SMT capability ensures efficient prototyping, special design production and upside mass production support. Also, the enhanced joint/supplemental validation capability allows for larger dedicated lab resources to OEM partner host device testing with dedicated environmental testing equipment. Furthermore, enhancements in internal new product validation testing improve validation capabilities for mission critical applications in areas such as IC reliability in wide operating temperatures, power cycling and endurance, a press release states.



“Our new Kaohsiung facility showcases ATP’s focus on not only manufacturing, but also module level value added services,” said Jeff Hsieh, ATP Senior Director of Business Development. “Although execution of business may not be perfect, the alignment with our customers for continuous improvement should be. Our customers are looking for improved validation coverage and production level quality. This is exactly what we are striving for with our new capabilities.”