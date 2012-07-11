Spansion for Infineon Development System

Infineon Technologies has selected Spansion FL Serial Flash memory to provide a high-performance, quad I/O SPI data storage solution for its Hexagon Development Kit System.

"The XMC4000 microcontroller family is highly configurable to suit a wide range of industrial applications," said Gabriela Born, Senior Marketing Manager for Industrial and Multimarket Microcontrollers of Infineon Technologies. "We needed a Flash memory that offers the same levels of scalability, the right feature set and the high reliability and quality standards that come with the XMC4000 family. The Spansion FL family provides all this with its wide range of densities and package options, the performance needed for industrial applications and its extended temperature range."



"Industrial applications are following similar trends as those in the consumer space, requiring more compelling, graphic-rich user interfaces," said Wendy Kadlec, director of ecosystem marketing at Spansion. "They need high performance and leading technology but still demand robust quality and reliability coupled with long-term product support. We're excited to be collaborating with Infineon to provide these solutions to our customers."