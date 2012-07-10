ST-Ericsson inside Lenovo's latest TD smartphone

Lenovo LePhone S899t smartphone - designed for China Mobile - is powered by the ST-Ericsson Nova A9500 application processor.

This is the first smartphone from Lenovo (with a dual-core ARM Cortex A9 CPU running at 1GHz and a high-end 3D graphics accelerator) which is built on ST-Ericsson dual-core high-performance application processor. In addition to the Nova A9500, ST-Ericsson CG2900 and CW1100 connectivity solutions were also selected by Lenovo enabling GPS, Bluetooth, FM and Wi-Fi features.



"Powered by the Nova A9500, the Lenovo LePhone S899t brings amazing mobile internet experiences to China Mobile TD consumers," Feng Xing, Vice President of Lenovo Group said. "The great flexibility and scalability of the Nova A9500 application processor enabled us to launch our newest TD smartphone quickly to the Chinese market."



"The Nova A9500 is the perfect option for Lenovo to provide high performance, affordable smartphones to their customers," said Marc Cetto, Senior Vice President and head of Smart Platform Solutions for ST-Ericsson. "For years, we have been aiming to provide robust computing performance and affordability to Chinese smartphone market and the collaboration with Lenovo on this new smartphone continues to broaden the range of our partners in the China market."