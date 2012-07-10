New MIPS-based Android 4.0 tablet

Actions Semiconductor leverages MIPS32 74Kf CPU Core in SoC for Ramos new tablet.

The new miumiu W1 tablet from China-based tablet manufacturer Ramos is expected to be available this summer in markets such as India, Latin America and Europe. Ramos' miumiu W1 tablet features a high resolution 7'' WSVGA (1024×600) capacitive multi-touch screen. It is powered by a high-performance ATM7019 SoC from Actions, which incorporates a superscalar MIPS32® 74Kf core running at 1GHz. Ramos' miumiu W1 tablet will be available in 4GB and 8GB versions.



"Actions has already experienced success in the market with multiple MIPS-Based SoCs for portable consumer electronics. With MIPS, we are able to deliver high-performance, low-power SoCs that enable us to differentiate in the market. We are pleased that Ramos is using our proven technology in this new Android tablet," said Robert Wang, vice president of marketing & sales, Actions Semiconductor.



"With this new tablet from Ramos, the MIPS architecture continues to proliferate into the mobile segment. We are pleased that long-time MIPS licensee Actions designed its ATM7019 SoC around the superscalar 74Kf core. The 74K core family is already proven in numerous networking and home entertainment products. We are pleased to continue our close collaboration with Actions as they take this high-performance core into the mobile market," said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies.