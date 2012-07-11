EV Group and Brisbane Materials Technology partner

EV Group (EVG) and Brisbane Materials Technology (BMT) collaborating on a solution for anti-reflective (AR) coatings for the PV market.

Under a strategic cooperation agreement, EVG has optimized its large-area coating systems for BMT's unique materials and processes, enabling high-yield fabrication of AR coatings with industry-leading performance and cost.



EVG has installed a pilot line for large-area coating demonstration at its Austria headquarters. The companies will provide further details on the materials technology and manufacturing equipment in their shared booth #5687 at Intersolar North America 2012, July 10-12, in San Francisco, Calif.



"Our AR coatings improve the peak power output of PV modules by 3 percent, at the industry's lowest cost per square meter," said Dr. Gary H. Wiseman, founder and CEO of BMT. "Our broadband AR coatings, with their excellent angular performance, should increase the energy output of a PV module by 5 to 6 percent or more when averaged over an entire day. Combining our unique materials technology with EVG's field-proven manufacturing systems allows us to provide a complete turnkey AR coating solution to customers."



Added Dr. Thorsten Matthias, EV Group business development director, "Working with BMT will allow EVG to extend to the solar market the expertise in coating systems that we have built up over more than 15 years in the semiconductor and display industries. Together, we will be able to advance ITRPV requirements while quickly ramping to a high-volume manufacturing coating solution with greater flexibility, reliability and cost-effectiveness compared to competitive offerings."