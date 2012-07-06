Global semi sales increase in May

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) states that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 24.4 billion for the month of May 2012, a 1.4% increase over the prior month when sales were USD 24.1 billion.

Combined global sales for the March-April-May period increased over December-January-February by the highest rate (6.4 percent) since June 2010. Additionally, May marked the third consecutive month that sales have grown over the previous month – the longest streak of sequential monthly growth since September 2010. However, sales from May 2012 were 3.4 percent lower than the May 2011 total of $25.2 billion, and 2012 year-to-date sales were lower across all regions than at this time last year. All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.



"The upward trend of global semiconductor sales is encouraging," said Brian Toohey, president & CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Recent sales totals are in line with industry projections of modest growth for the remainder of 2012, but a sluggish global economy continues to provide substantial headwinds, limiting more robust growth."



Regionally, semiconductor sales increased in Asia Pacific (10.5 percent), Europe (4.4 percent) and the Americas (1.6 percent) over a three-month moving average, but fell slightly in Japan (-0.7 percent). However, Japan realized an increase in sales from May 2011 to May 2012 (0.4 percent), while Asia Pacific (-1.9 percent), the Americas (-3.2 percent) and Europe (-13.6 percent) all saw year-to-year decreases.

