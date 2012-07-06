Components | July 06, 2012
Global semi sales increase in May
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) states that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 24.4 billion for the month of May 2012, a 1.4% increase over the prior month when sales were USD 24.1 billion.
Combined global sales for the March-April-May period increased over December-January-February by the highest rate (6.4 percent) since June 2010. Additionally, May marked the third consecutive month that sales have grown over the previous month – the longest streak of sequential monthly growth since September 2010. However, sales from May 2012 were 3.4 percent lower than the May 2011 total of $25.2 billion, and 2012 year-to-date sales were lower across all regions than at this time last year. All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.
"The upward trend of global semiconductor sales is encouraging," said Brian Toohey, president & CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Recent sales totals are in line with industry projections of modest growth for the remainder of 2012, but a sluggish global economy continues to provide substantial headwinds, limiting more robust growth."
Regionally, semiconductor sales increased in Asia Pacific (10.5 percent), Europe (4.4 percent) and the Americas (1.6 percent) over a three-month moving average, but fell slightly in Japan (-0.7 percent). However, Japan realized an increase in sales from May 2011 to May 2012 (0.4 percent), while Asia Pacific (-1.9 percent), the Americas (-3.2 percent) and Europe (-13.6 percent) all saw year-to-year decreases.
Source: PR Newswire (http://s.tt/1gMxp)
"The upward trend of global semiconductor sales is encouraging," said Brian Toohey, president & CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Recent sales totals are in line with industry projections of modest growth for the remainder of 2012, but a sluggish global economy continues to provide substantial headwinds, limiting more robust growth."
Regionally, semiconductor sales increased in Asia Pacific (10.5 percent), Europe (4.4 percent) and the Americas (1.6 percent) over a three-month moving average, but fell slightly in Japan (-0.7 percent). However, Japan realized an increase in sales from May 2011 to May 2012 (0.4 percent), while Asia Pacific (-1.9 percent), the Americas (-3.2 percent) and Europe (-13.6 percent) all saw year-to-year decreases.
Source: PR Newswire (http://s.tt/1gMxp)
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments