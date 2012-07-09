Acacia buffs up patent portfolio

Acacia subsidiary acquires 4 patent portfolios with 48 U.S. and international patents from an unspecified technology company.

An Acacia Research subsidiary has acquired 4 patent portfolios with 48 U.S. and International patents covering technologies relating to online collaboration, data networking, cellular communications and digital cameras.



“Acacia is rapidly becoming the leader in technology licensing and we continue to grow our base of future revenues by adding new patent portfolios,” commented Paul Ryan, Acacia CEO and President.