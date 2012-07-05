TSMS refutes interest in Renesas plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has refuted rumours that the company is interested in acquiring a wafer plant from Renesas Electronics.

Morris Chang, founding chairman of the company, is cited in various regional newspapers in saying that TSMC has - despite its close business relationship - no intention to buy a 12-inch wafer plant from the Japanese partner.



Renesas, which has been unprofitable since it was established in 2010, announced a restructuring plan earlier this week. This not only includes a workforce reduction by 5'000 (12% of its global workforce), but also the closure / sale of up to 10 of its manufacturing facilities in Japan.