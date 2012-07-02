Top10 in Power Semiconductor 2011

Following a spectacular recovery in 2010, the power semiconductor discrete and module market grew by a more modest nine percent in 2011, according to a new report from IMS Research.

Top Ten Suppliers of Power Semiconductor Discretes and Modules Worldwide in 2011:

Infineon Mitsubishi Electric Toshiba STMicroelectronics International Rectifier Fuji Electric Fairchild Vishay Renesas Semikron

2011 was a year of two very contrasting halves. The high growth rate of 2010 was sustained in the first half of 2011, but demand started to tail off in Q2. Global business confidence took a knock when the Euro crisis hit in August. The power semiconductor market slowed in Q3 and then declined sharply in Q4, largely because of a prolonged inventory correction.