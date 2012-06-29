Components | June 29, 2012
2HJun. DRAM contract price trend stays flat
According to DRAMeXchange, as a result of weak PC demand, the DRAM contract price trend stayed flat in June, bringing an end to the five-month uptrend.
Average 4GB module price remained at US$21.25, while the highest and lowest prices were US$21.5 and US$21, respectively. Industry leader Samsung pushed contract price quotes up to the US$22 mark, but Taiwanese and Japanese DRAM manufacturers’ price quotes were unchanged due to weak market demand and high PC OEM inventory levels.
Although the price trend stayed flat overall, most transactions were concluded at lower prices than in 1HJun. Furthermore, the majority of deals were conducted with Korean DRAM suppliers, as other makers had little room to negotiate and had no choice but to sell at flat or lowered prices in order to move stock.
Looking at the spot market, from the beginning of June up to the present (June 28), 2Gb chip price has fallen by approximately 2%. Low trading volume indicates market demand has still not picked up. 2Q is traditionally the off-peak season, and with DRAM makers continually shrinking process technology, DRAM bit supply growth is approximately 10% for the quarter.
With supply exceeding demand, price negotiations are difficult and the uptrend is unsustainable. A future upturn in PC DRAM price is dependent on the stimulation of PC shipments by back to school demand as well as the consumption of PC OEM inventory levels, which would bring about another DRAM purchase cycle. In the short term, DRAM price is unlikely to rise much, and July contract price will very likely stay flat or decrease.
Although the price trend stayed flat overall, most transactions were concluded at lower prices than in 1HJun. Furthermore, the majority of deals were conducted with Korean DRAM suppliers, as other makers had little room to negotiate and had no choice but to sell at flat or lowered prices in order to move stock.
Looking at the spot market, from the beginning of June up to the present (June 28), 2Gb chip price has fallen by approximately 2%. Low trading volume indicates market demand has still not picked up. 2Q is traditionally the off-peak season, and with DRAM makers continually shrinking process technology, DRAM bit supply growth is approximately 10% for the quarter.
With supply exceeding demand, price negotiations are difficult and the uptrend is unsustainable. A future upturn in PC DRAM price is dependent on the stimulation of PC shipments by back to school demand as well as the consumption of PC OEM inventory levels, which would bring about another DRAM purchase cycle. In the short term, DRAM price is unlikely to rise much, and July contract price will very likely stay flat or decrease.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments