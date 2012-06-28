Big investment planned for Maxim

Maxim Integrated Products will invest 200 million USD to upgrade its U.S. wafer fabrication facilities in Beaverton, Oregon; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; and San Jose, California.

The company announced the decision today. Maxim will use the multiyear investment to upgrade manufacturing equipment, improve process technologies, convert to newer technology nodes, and assimilate production from recently acquired companies. This investment is consistent with previously disclosed estimates for capital expenditures in Maxim’s fiscal years 2012 and 2013.



Maxim employs 9,300 employees worldwide, including approximately 1,000 manufacturing cleanroom workers in its four U.S. fabs. These facilities produce integrated circuits (ICs) for devices such as smartphones, tablet PCs, factory-automation equipment, automobiles, computers, medical equipment, smart grid equipment, and communications devices. Manufacturing staff will be added over time as expansions are completed and production ramps to capacity.



“Maxim has an extremely talented workforce doing technology development in Silicon Valley and cost-competitive manufacturing in our U.S. wafer fabs, where we make about 50 percent of our products,” said Tunç Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim Integrated Products. “We are investing in our U.S. infrastructure to build intellectual property and enable a competitive edge.”