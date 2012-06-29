Infineon supplies security chips to Malaysia

Infineon Technologies is supplying the security chips for Malaysia's new national electronic identity cards.

Popularly known as ‘MyKad’, the new generation smart card features Infineon`s SLE 78 security controller with Infineon’s ‘Integrity Guard’ security technology. Malaysia takes advantage of this new security technology combined with SOLID FLASH for fast deployment capability.



MyKad is a multi-application national electronic identity card, including biometric identification, which will allow the implementation of numerous additional functions such as Driving License, Health, ATM, eSignature and eGovernment services. In the past years, Malaysia issued approximately two million new identity cards each year. Identity cards are used for many years and are subject to intense wear. This is why they must meet specific high requirements. In particular, the bearer's personal data should be secured during the entire life of the card.



"We have already proven the robustness and reliability of our security chips for identity documents in many projects worldwide,” says Dr. Stefan Hofschen, President of the Division Chip Card & Security at Infineon Technologies. “The MyKad program clearly follows the industrial trend to move from MASK ROM based smart card ICs towards secure and certified state-of-the-art flash controllers like Infineon’s SOLID FLASH products. Therewith we can fulfill the future challenges of government and payment projects while providing a competitive total cost of ownership.”