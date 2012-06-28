Javelin choose Kilopass XPM Memory IP

Javelin Semiconductor chooses Kilopass non-volatile memory intellectual property core for MIPI RFFE digital interface in next-generation CMOS power amplifiers.

Javelin Semiconductor plans to incorporate Kilopass' NVM IP into next-generation products that include the MIPI RFFE digital interface and support programmable capabilities.



"Using a standard CMOS process, Javelin can easily integrate advanced functionality to address the increasing complexity of the RF front-end in 3G/HSPA and 4G/LTE smartphones," said Eric Smith, vice president of operations at Javelin. "In looking for NVM storage for use with the MIPI RFFE interface in our next-generation products, the Kilopass XPM NVM IP was the ideal solution for containing configuration and control data. Implemented in standard logic CMOS and available at major CMOS foundries, the Kilopass IP meets our design requirements."



"We are thrilled that Javelin Semiconductor chose Kilopass for their next-generation design," said Linh Hong, vice president of marketing and sales at Kilopass Technology. "The PA now implemented in bulk silicon instead of GaAs enables added features as well as improving the cost. Adoption of new interface standards including MIPI RFFE opens another opportunity for Kilopass to provide differentiation to the analog/mixed-signal market by creating personality to each chip."