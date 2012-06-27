Spansion and ChipMOS extend service agreement

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. and Spansion have extended their wafer sort services agreement started in April 2010, through April 2014.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ChipMOS, said, "We are proud to have forged a strong relationship with Spansion, a true industry leader. We have the capacity in place to ensure a continued seamless supply chain relationship and maintain the highest quality levels."



"ChipMOS has consistently met our stringent quality control, process and service requests and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to meet our customer requirements," said Pierre Claverie, senior vice president of supply chain and operations at Spansion.