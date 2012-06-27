Components | June 27, 2012
Ronald Black to lead Rambus
Rambus's Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Ronald Black as president, chief executive officer and director.
Dr. Black replaces Harold Hughes who announced earlier this year his plans to retire from the position of president and chief executive officer. Mr. Hughes will remain on the Rambus Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to have Ron join Rambus. Ron’s experience in managing through complex businesses at various levels and helping them achieve objectives make him an excellent fit for the next phase of Rambus,” said J. Thomas Bentley, chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors. “Harold has done an excellent job putting Rambus in a solid position for growth and we look forward to his continued contributions as a Board member.”
“Rambus has a long history of strong technology development with some of the world’s best inventors solving some very tough problems. There are tremendous opportunities ahead in the lighting and security businesses as well as in the traditional semiconductor business,” said Dr. Black, president and CEO of Rambus. “I am very excited about the future of Rambus and I look forward to helping lead this innovative team.”
