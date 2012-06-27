Acacia subsidiary add to patent portfolio

An Acacia Research subsidiary has acquired 5 patent portfolios with 156 U.S. and International patents related to microprocessors, systems on chip, general circuit design, packaging and semiconductor manufacturing processes.

"As Acacia's licensing success grows, an increasing number of major technology companies are selecting us as their partner for the licensing of their patented technologies," commented Paul Ryan, Acacia Chairman and CEO. "Acacia is rapidly becoming the leader in technology licensing and we continue to grow our base of future revenues by adding new patent portfolios," concluded Mr. Ryan.