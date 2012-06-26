Infineon expects slight revenue decline for 3Q

Infineon Technologies updates its outlook for revenue and Total Segment Result for the third and fourth quarter of the 2012 fiscal year.

For the current quarter, Infineon now expects a slight decline in revenues compared to the second quarter and a Total Segment Result Margin of approximately 12 percent.



The current global economic uncertainties led to a softer than expected development in the company’s operating business. With regards to sales, this was not fully compensated by the strength in the exchange rate of the US Dollar relative to the Euro. Margins were affected by lower than expected profit contributions due to lower sales. A positive currency impact in earnings did not materialize due to revolving foreign exchange hedging.



For the fourth quarter of the 2012 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues and Total Segment Result margin to be broadly flat compared to the third quarter of the 2012 fiscal year.