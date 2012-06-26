Components | June 26, 2012
Fingerprint Cards partners with CrucialTec
Fingerprint Cards has signed an agreement for the new asic and module development CrucialTec.
Fingerprint Cards and CrucialTec have signed another Joint Development & Production Agreement for an enhanced new asic that will target mobile phones as well as numerous other consumer products. FPC will, under the new Agreement, develop the new asic, that will address and target completely virgin segments and markets for FPC.
CrucialTec will integrate the new FPC asic into Crucialtec's new modules, which will be targeted to various customer products like mobile device, digital cameras and remote controller as well and targeting on potential market size that may have several tens of millions units starting early 2013.
This new cooperation is an extension of the already successful cooperation between the two companies. In May 2012, the companies announced a cooperation around Biometric Track Pads (BTP), where FPC’s leading swipe silicon technology has been combined with CrucialTec’s leading experience in development, production and sales of Track Pads to Tier 1 mobile phone manufacturers.
Charles Ahn, CEO of CrucialTec, comments: “We are glad to expand the collaboration with FPC again in this new product category. Since our initial collaboration in Biometric Track Pad solution has begun, two companies have seen, in our partnership, pleasing our customers with valuable product. With this new engagement, both companies will be able to expand feasible market size to a great extent and bring another big milestone in our business history.”
Johan Carlström, CEO of FPC, comments: “We are proud and pleased to announce that we have entered into this second Joint Development and Production Agreement with CrucialTec. This shows that our cooperation regarding the already announced Biometric Track Pad has been very fruitful and is yet another recognition of FPC’s world-leading asic and biometric technology. We are very pleased with the cooperation with CrucialTec and are extremely impressed with how fast they can bring our silicon into customized products for Tier 1 mobile phone manufacturers.”
CrucialTec will integrate the new FPC asic into Crucialtec's new modules, which will be targeted to various customer products like mobile device, digital cameras and remote controller as well and targeting on potential market size that may have several tens of millions units starting early 2013.
This new cooperation is an extension of the already successful cooperation between the two companies. In May 2012, the companies announced a cooperation around Biometric Track Pads (BTP), where FPC’s leading swipe silicon technology has been combined with CrucialTec’s leading experience in development, production and sales of Track Pads to Tier 1 mobile phone manufacturers.
Charles Ahn, CEO of CrucialTec, comments: “We are glad to expand the collaboration with FPC again in this new product category. Since our initial collaboration in Biometric Track Pad solution has begun, two companies have seen, in our partnership, pleasing our customers with valuable product. With this new engagement, both companies will be able to expand feasible market size to a great extent and bring another big milestone in our business history.”
Johan Carlström, CEO of FPC, comments: “We are proud and pleased to announce that we have entered into this second Joint Development and Production Agreement with CrucialTec. This shows that our cooperation regarding the already announced Biometric Track Pad has been very fruitful and is yet another recognition of FPC’s world-leading asic and biometric technology. We are very pleased with the cooperation with CrucialTec and are extremely impressed with how fast they can bring our silicon into customized products for Tier 1 mobile phone manufacturers.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments