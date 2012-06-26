Sigma Designs partners with Vizio

Sigma Designs' chipset has been selected by Vizio for its new ultra wide Cinemawide HDTVs.

"The Vizio Cinemawide HDTV gives consumers the ultimate movie theater experience in their own home," said Matt McRae, Vizio CTO. "We selected the HiDTVPro solution from Sigma Designs to ensure this innovative product delivers outstanding picture quality and functionality."



"Vizio's Cinemawide line is a great example of the kind of innovation OEMs can produce when they have the right partner providing a complete turnkey solution," said Mustafa Ozgen, Sigma Designs' vice president and general manager, DTV Business Unit. "We're thrilled that an industry leader like Vizio is taking Sigma's HiDTV Pro platform to production."