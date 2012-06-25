Tensilica ranks Second in DSP IP market

Tensilica is now ranked second in shipments of chips containing DSP (digital signal processing) IP cores for 2011 by The Linley Group.

Tensilica attributes this growth to its focus on dataplane signal processing and strong unit volumes in smart phones, home entertainment, and communications LTE infrastructure. Shipments of devices with Tensilica DSP cores roughly doubled from 2010 to 2011.



"After examining new data on 2011 shipments, we have determined that Tensilica ranks second in the DSP core market," stated Linley Gwennap, founder and president of The Linley Group. "Moreover, given the current upward trend in Tensilica's DSP core shipments, we believe the company will become an even larger player in this fast-growing market in the years to come. We've seen increasing market acceptance for Tensilica's cores for complex signal processing tasks in high-volume applications."



"Our concentration on the complex challenges in the SOC dataplane has paid off with spectacular growth over the past several years," stated Jack Guedj, Tensilica's president and CEO. "Last year we announced that our licensees had cumulatively shipped over one billion Tensilica IP cores, and we expected to pass the two billion cumulative shipment mark by the end of 2012. Further, recent design wins have yet to be factored into the market share numbers. We look forward to additional explosive growth as those new licensees bring their semiconductor designs to the market in the coming decade."



The Linley Group has expanded its market estimate of devices employing licensable DSP cores for 2011 to 1.5 billion chips, of which they estimate Tensilica holds approximately 20 percent of the market.