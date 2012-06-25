Fujitsu and YKK jointly develop FFEMS

Fujitsu has collaborated with YKK Corporation in developing a Factory Energy Management System (FEMS) for YKK. The new system has begun operating in the Fastening Product Group's Metallic Materials Manufacturing Department located at the company's Kurobe Plant, which manufactures fasteners.

Developed as part of a collaboration between YKK and Fujitsu, the new FEMS performs visualization in order to enable YKK to reduce its energy consumption and CO2 emissions. As the first step in deploying the system, operations were launched in April at the company's Metal Materials Manufacturing Division, which accounts for approximately 25% of the energy (crude oil equivalent) consumed by YKK's fastener manufacturing operations in Japan.



In addition, by using this system for data analysis and quality analysis, production quality and productivity can be improved.



Going forward, YKK plans to expand the use of the system to other YKK Group businesses and to the Fastening Product Group's manufacturing facilities outside of Japan. The company expects to leverage the expertise gained through this project to reduce the energy consumption, electricity use, and CO2 emissions of the entire YKK Group.



For its part, Fujitsu plans to apply the know-how gained in building the new system to its Energy Management System (EMS) solutions business. Fujitsu will also continue to leverage ICT to provide a full range of support to the YKK Group's global quality and environmental management initiatives.