Intersil’s expands with new design center

Intersil has opened a new design center in Bangalore, India.

Intersil’s new design center is the result of the company consolidating two sites into a 18'100 square foot facility for test and characterizing the silicon developed in India. The new site is closer to the local IT corridor and shortens the commute for most of Intersil’s employees.



“Having a centralized Indian Design Center will not only enhance collaboration amongst employees, but also boost overall productivity within the various teams,” said Roger Levinson, vice president & general manager for Intersil's Signal Path Products group. “The Bangalore team will continue to provide key support for Intersil’s business in the region’s growing market.”