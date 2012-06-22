Spreadtrum TD-SCDMA Baseband in Samsung Galaxy S III

Spreadtrum Communications's TD-SCDMA baseband modem, the SC8803G, and its RF transceiver, the SR3200, are shipping in Samsung's Galaxy S III (GT-I9308).

"We are pleased to continue to support Samsung in the premium smartphone segment for China Mobile," said Dr. Leo Li, president and CEO of Spreadtrum. "Samsung has achieved global success with this world class smartphone series, and the Samsung Galaxy S III again raises the bar for consumer experience. Samsung's selection of our best-in-class baseband modem continues to validate the leadership Spreadtrum has achieved in the TD-SCDMA market."