Intrinsic-ID expands operation in Korea

After launching a sales team in Japan last year, Intrinsic-ID extends its expansion and launches a sales team in Korea.

"As part of our mobile strategy, it is natural to have a Korean operation to further accelerate our growth in this market," said Pim Tuyls, CEO of Intrinsic-ID.



Ki Dug (Kevin) Sung starts up the Korean sales organization of Intrinsic-ID as of June 2012. Industry veteran Sung brings more than 28 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, both on a business and engineering level.

Sung joins Intrinsic-ID from Silicon Hive, where he led the Korean operation and successfully developed business with major Korean electronics companies, prior to the acquisition of Silicon Hive by Intel Corporation.



Prior to Silicon Hive, Kevin Sung realized a strong engineering track record with companies like LG Electronics, where he was responsible for the development of the world's first digital TV chipset, and Dongbu HiTek, where he managed the wafer foundry service of all product designs with library/IP support.