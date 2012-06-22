Signetics expanding semi assembly capacity

Signetics has approved plans to purchase additional semiconductor assembly process equipment to further expand their capacity.

This capex project will enable Signetics to continue to grow its market share position in the assembly and test of products for mobile consumer applications, one of the key market segments they provide services for. This is the fourth phase of the company’s plan for adding capacity and capabilities to its factory in 2012.



This plan will include equipment purchases from key vendors including Disco, TSK, Shinkawa, Esec and K&S. Wafer back grinders from Disco were chosen because of their capability for Gettering Dry Polishing (GDP). They are also the standard equipment already being used for this process step at Signetics. New wafer saws from both Disco and TSK will be added to the factory floor because of their capabilities, quality and efficiency.



To increase Signetics’ capacity at the die attach process, new Shinkawa and Esec die attach equipment will be added. For wire bonding, Signetics will be adding additional state of the art Iconn wirebonders from K&S as they continue to expand capacity for CuPd wire and to accommodate Signetics’ move to the larger 95mm width PCB substrate, improving both cost and efficiency.



“The Mobile Consumer space is a very important high growth market segment for the industry and for Signetics”, said Mr. J.I. Kim, CEO of Signetics Corporation. “As our factory continues to provide excellent quality and service to our customers, we continue to gain additional market share as well as share in the success and growth of our customers whose products target these applications,” continued Kim.