GEO signs channel partnership with Ascendtek

GEO Semiconductor has entered into a channel partnership with Ascendtek Inc. for sales and support services for Mainland China and Taiwan.

“Ascendtek’s dominant market presence in Mainland China and Taiwan aligns perfectly with GEO’s aggressive market penetration strategy,” said Paul Russo, CEO of GEO Semiconductor Inc. “The value proposition for wide angle lenses using GEO’s disruptive warping technology is creating markets and applications that did not exist five years ago. We believe there are large and growing opportunities for our technology in the Asian markets for such applications as surveillance, video communications, smartphone & smartphone peripherals, and automotive cameras.”



“The channel partnership with GEO is very strategic and an excellent fit with Ascendtek’s existing customer base,” said Philip Hsu, CEO of Ascendtek. “GEO’s warp technology is the best of breed and the only solution capable of full HD de-warp with Zero-Pixel-Loss. Ascendtek sees this as a perfect opportunity to align with a technology leader in this emerging marketplace.”