Maxim's newest Power SoC chipset in the Galaxy S III

Maxim's new TINI Power SoC chipset is optimized for the Exynos 4412 applications processor and powers the Galaxy S III.

Maxim’s newest Power SoC chipset covers all power management, charging, and USB multiplexing needs. It powers the Samsung applications processor and baseband processor. Managing the power for upwards of 60 channels, the chipset offers up to 20 percent more conversion efficiency compared to the previous generation, a press release states.



“Customers are demanding the smallest possible, most-efficient power solution, so end users can enjoy all-day use of the latest multimedia features,” said Chae Lee, Senior Vice President, Mobility Group at Maxim Integrated Products. “Our Power SoC enables a 30 percent reduction in power solution size, while increasing efficiency by up to 20 percent compared to the previous generation.”