Analyst: Minus Apple, supply chain is shrinking

A Citibank analyst says that without Apple there would be negative growth in the electronics supply chain.

A research note today from Citibank analyst Jim Suva says that the electronics supply chain is barely showing YoY growth (via Cnet).



"Projected annual sales growth in the supply chain has slowed significantly and is expected to be +1.5% y/y in June, well below the 5-year and 10-year averages of +4.2% y/y and +6.8% y/y, respectively," Citi's Suva wrote. "Year over year, Apple on a dollars basis is expected to [be] outgrowing overall tech supply chain in the June quarter or, in other words, without Apple the supply chain is actually shrinking."