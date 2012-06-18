2012: The Quiet Revolution in Flat-Screen TVs

NXP claims market leadership in silicon TV tuners as they overtake can-type tuners in 2012 models.

From HDTV to LED backlighting, from Internet connectivity to 3D TV, the newest TV sets introduced in 2012 offer many advanced capabilities that enhance the viewing experience. At the same time, there is another quiet revolution taking place in television design and manufacturing: This is the first year that the majority of flat-panel TVs are using silicon tuners instead of MOPLL-based can tuners. NXP Semiconductors N.V. is at the forefront of enabling this shift, and has shipped its 650 millionth silicon tuner last month.



NXP's silicon tuners can be found in 13 out of the top 15 brand TVs. In addition, NXP plays a significant role in supplying the fast-growing OEM TV set market in China including manufacturers such as TCL and Konka, as well as the major ODMs in Taiwan.



"As one of the top TV module makers in the world, we feel it's important to work with a world leader in silicon TV tuners. We're very pleased to confirm that LG IT has once again selected NXP Semiconductors as its main supplier for silicon tuners this year," said K.S. Park, vice president of R&D, LG IT. "NXP has the advantage of offering a complete range of products covering all terrestrial, cable and satellite standards worldwide. Furthermore, the excellent level of quality and business support distinguishes NXP in the highly competitive tuner IC business."