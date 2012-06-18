Tessera expects increased revenue in 2Q

Second quarter 2012 (ends June 30, 2012) total revenue is expected to range between $59.0 million and $60.0 million, an increase of approximately 26% to 29% from the prior quarter.

Revenue from the Intellectual Property segment is expected to range between $50.5 million and $51.0 million, which includes one-time payments of approximately $8.0 million, lower reported unit volumes of certain DRAM licensees, and the transitional impact of a renewed contract with a major DRAM licensee.



For the DigitalOptics segment, revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5 million to $9.0 million, comprising royalties and license fees of approximately $5.0 million, as well as products and services revenues in the range of $3.5 million to $4.0 million.



Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter 2012, excluding litigation expenses, are expected to range between $44.0 million and $45.0 million, which compares to $43.4 million in the prior quarter and includes expenses related to our continued investment in MEMS, lens, and camera module designs in our DigitalOptics segment.



The Intellectual Property segment's litigation expense in the second quarter of 2012 is expected to be significantly higher than the first quarter 2012 expense of $3.5 million, which was exceptionally low due to the timing of litigation events.