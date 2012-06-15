Qimonda insolvency administrator doubles claims against Infineon

The insolvency administrator of Qimonda AG has increased his request for payment in the lawsuit pending in the Munich District Court I over the alleged economic re-establishment of Qimonda AG.

In his request for payment on the grounds of economic re-establishment the insolvency administrator is now seeking payment of at least approx. 3.35 billion Euro, plus interest - almost doubling his demands for payment.



Furthermore, the insolvency administrator continues to base a substantial part of his alleged payment claims on so-called liability for impairment of capital (Differenzhaftung).



Infineon had said in February the administrator was demanding 1.7 billion euros. At the time, Infineon said it considered the claims "unjustified" and would continue to defend itself against them.