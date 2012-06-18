STMicro in Wasion's power meters

STMicroelectronics and China-based Wasion Group market NFC-enabled post-pay power meters for deployment in the municipal grid of ChongQing, China.

"Our NFC solution with high-performance Secure Element assures a secure user experience when making mobile payments with NFC-enabled smart phones," said Arnaud Julienne, Director, MMS Marketing and Application, Greater China & South Asia Region, STMicroelectronics. "With Wasion's dedicated application running on an NFC-enabled mobile phone, users can easily make their electricity-fee payments from home."



"ST's innovative solution can be adapted for use in various applications such as Smart Metering, NFC mobile payment applications, and Internet of Things, enabling equipment manufacturers to ride the popular mobile payment trend by offering NFC payment capability on their products," said Xijun Feng, Wasion's Chief Technology Officer.



The NFC-enabled power meter prototype has been available since January 2012 and volume production will begin in June 2012.