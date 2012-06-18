Lattice Semiconductor updates 2Q12 Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor updated its guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2012, as growth in strategic accounts is being offset by continued weakness in the worldwide distribution channel, especially Europe.

Revenue for the second quarter 2012 is now expected to be approximately flat to down 3% on a sequential basis. This compares to prior guidance provided on April 19, 2012 that revenue was expected to be approximately flat to up 4% on a sequential basis.



Gross margin percentage is expected to be approximately 51% plus or minus 1%. This compares with prior guidance for gross margin to be to approximately 55% plus or minus 1%.



Total operating expenses are expected to be approximately $39.5 million, including approximately $1.0 million in acquisition related charges (primarily amortization of intangible assets). This is unchanged from prior guidance.