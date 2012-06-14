Renesas Electronics and Renesas Mobile license ARM processor IP

Renesas Electronics and Renesas Mobile have licensed the ARM Cortex-A7 MPCore and ARM Cortex-A15 MPCore processors.

Shinichi Yoshioka, senior executive vice president and COO at Renesas Mobile, commented: “The market demands ever increasing performance in low power devices and Renesas Mobile is well placed to deliver world-beating application processors and communications processors. Our skills lie in systems design and the integration and optimization of highly complex, LTE multi-mode cellular System-on-Chips. Our smart design approach and ARM’s leading processors with big.LITTLE processing is a winning combination.”



"Low power processing is at the core of ARM’s heritage. The introduction of big.LITTLE processing builds on this heritage to address the challenge of providing optimum performance as well as the always-on, always connected experience consumers expect,” said Simon Segars, executive vice president and general manager, processor and physical IP divisions, ARM. “We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Renesas and help them develop innovative and differentiated solutions based on the latest ARM technology.”