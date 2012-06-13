SK Hynix with new Flash R&D Center in Europe

SK Hynix Inc. established a research and development center ‘SK Hynix Italy S.r.l.’ in Italy. The Company had acquired Ideaflash S.r.l., an Italian NAND Flash developer, that now is opened as a new R&D center of SK Hynix.

Ideaflash has mainly been consisted of 50 R&D experts with 12 or more years of average experiences who had formerly engaged in ST Micro and Spansion. They had had various successful experiences in the development of the various Flash memory devices. Carla Golla, who had been the former Ideaflash CEO, was appointed to the head of the newly opened SK Hynix’s Italy R&D Center.



“The Italy R&D Center will closely cooperate with the headquarters in Korea and be operated as a core of NAND Flash development activities. SK Hynix will further strengthen global R&D competence with outstanding experts.” said Oh Chul Kwon, President and CEO of SK Hynix at the opening ceremony.



SK Hynix has been operating its R&D centers in the US, Japan and Taiwan. By additionally opening the R&D center in a European region, the Company has secured global R&D bases in four main business areas.