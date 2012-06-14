Diodes maintains 2Q guidance

Diodes Incorporated is maintaining its guidance for the second quarter of 2012.

Revenue will range between $155 million and $164 million, or up 7 percent to 13 percent sequentially. Gross margin is expected to be 26 percent, plus or minus 2 percent.



Operating expenses, without consideration of any gain on the sale of assets in the first quarter of 2012, are expected to be down slightly from first quarter on a percent of revenue basis.



The income tax rate for the second quarter is expected to range between 7 and 13 percent, and shares used to calculate GAAP EPS are anticipated to be approximately 47.2 million.