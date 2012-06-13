© Business Wire

Cypress wants to buy Ramtron

Cypress Semiconductor has submitted a proposal to Ramtron International to acquire all of its outstanding stock for $2.48 per share in cash. This offer represents a 37% premium to Ramtron’s closing stock price on June 11, 2012.

“We believe that our offer provides compelling value to Ramtron’s stockholders,” said T.J. Rodgers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cypress. “Last year, we attempted to negotiate an acquisition of Ramtron, but our offer of $3.01 per share—which represented the same 37% premium to Ramtron’s then-current stock price as we are offering today—was summarily rejected. Soon thereafter, Ramtron sold almost 20% of its stock in a dilutive public offering at a net price of $1.79 per share.



“At this time, we call on Ramtron’s Board of Directors to act in the best interests of its stockholders by meeting with us to seriously discuss our compelling proposal. We believe that Cypress would benefit Ramtron’s customers, providing them with a more stable source of supply, greater research and development resources and better support from a much larger sales channel. We also believe the combination would provide Ramtron’s employees with more opportunity for long-term success as part of a larger, more global organization,” Rodgers continued.