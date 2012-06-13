Components | June 13, 2012
Micron markets 2Gb and 4Gb, 1GHz/DDR3-2133
Micron Technology introduced a new class of 1GHz, 2-gigabit (Gb) and 4Gb, 30-nanometer (nm) DDR3 devices.
AMD and LSI are among the latest technology and IP partners for these products, both having worked closely with Micron throughout the development process. Micron relies on its ecosystem partnerships to deliver greater product reliability and compatibility, which, in turn, optimizes customers' time to market and design costs.
"Massive data growth continues to tax storage and networking equipment, and contending with that growth requires high-performance memory interfaces to meet system bandwidth requirements," said Harold Gomard, SerDes and DDR IP Product Manager, LSI. "Micron's broad memory product line and support for 1GHz DDR3 memory in 2 and 4Gb-based modules enables LSI to meet the needs of enterprise and cloud networking and storage customers."
"We continue to build an aggressive portfolio for the performance-focused graphics market," said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager, AMD Graphics. "With Micron's new DDR3 devices we expect to drive even more performance."
"High-speed DDR3 will be powering the mainstream graphics and high-performance networking markets in 2012 and beyond. Micron is prepared to support these demanding markets by leveraging our expertise with high-volume, cost-efficient DDR3 products and developing these very high-performance DDR3 devices," said Robert Feurle, vice president of DRAM marketing for Micron. "The combination of our advanced process technology and our commitment to the graphics and high-end computing markets has proven highly successful, and these new 30nm 2Gb and 4Gb DDR3 products will continue to deliver on that promise."
Availability
Samples of Micron's new class of high-performance, low-power DDR3 devices are available now, with volume production ramping by summer.
"Massive data growth continues to tax storage and networking equipment, and contending with that growth requires high-performance memory interfaces to meet system bandwidth requirements," said Harold Gomard, SerDes and DDR IP Product Manager, LSI. "Micron's broad memory product line and support for 1GHz DDR3 memory in 2 and 4Gb-based modules enables LSI to meet the needs of enterprise and cloud networking and storage customers."
"We continue to build an aggressive portfolio for the performance-focused graphics market," said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager, AMD Graphics. "With Micron's new DDR3 devices we expect to drive even more performance."
"High-speed DDR3 will be powering the mainstream graphics and high-performance networking markets in 2012 and beyond. Micron is prepared to support these demanding markets by leveraging our expertise with high-volume, cost-efficient DDR3 products and developing these very high-performance DDR3 devices," said Robert Feurle, vice president of DRAM marketing for Micron. "The combination of our advanced process technology and our commitment to the graphics and high-end computing markets has proven highly successful, and these new 30nm 2Gb and 4Gb DDR3 products will continue to deliver on that promise."
Availability
Samples of Micron's new class of high-performance, low-power DDR3 devices are available now, with volume production ramping by summer.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments