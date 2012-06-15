Lattice enters IED detection market

Lattice Inc. has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract for IED detection. The marks the entrance into the USD 23 billion IED detection market for the company.

Lattice's Government Services division has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) project for IED (improvised explosive devices) detection with the United States Air Force. The fixed price contract is worth approximately USD 750'000 and continues for 18 months.



Lattice CEO Paul Burgess said, "The global market opportunity for counter-IED technologies is estimated to exceed USD 23 billion, according to Homeland Security Research Corporation. This market is expected to expand exponentially as greater numbers of sensor classes and sensors are added to the system, both for IED prediction applications and general decision support functions. We are hopeful this will provide us with a strong entry point into this large market segment."