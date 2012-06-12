G&D and NXP sign MIFARE licensing agreement

NXP Semiconductors N.V and security specialist, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D), signed an agreement enabling G&D to integrate NXP's MIFARE technology into its portfolio of secure SIM products.

"The strong presence of MIFARE in public transit and other key applications mandates that G&D enhances its SIM offering with highly demanded functionality," said Axel Deininger, Group Senior Vice President and Head of G&D's Secure Devices division. "With the MIFARE functionality, we can provide a broad variety of instantly deployable use cases for our MNO customers."



"MIFARE provides a fast track for mobile network operators to launch new NFC-based products and services, and G&D will play a key role in achieving this. The NXP license comes with the inherent ability to perform over-the-air (OTA) activation of the MIFARE functionality on G&D's secure SIM cards. This helps mobile network operators to offer MIFARE as a default feature and thereby enlarge the overall market opportunity for mobile transaction services based upon the key technologies that G&D supplies," said Henri Ardevol, vice president and general manager, secure transactions, NXP Semiconductors. "Adding such a strong SIM player as G&D to our MIFARE licensing program is also a landmark for the further development of MIFARE and NFC, with respect to the convergence of mobile ticketing to smart phones. It is a milestone in implementing our vision of making MIFARE available on all types of cards and devices."