June 12, 2012
Arun Iyengar heads AMD's Embedded Solutions Group
AMD has appointed Arun Iyengar as General Manager of newly-formed Embedded Solutions Group.
To further capitalize on the opportunity for Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) in embedded applications and form factors, AMD announced the formation of a new Embedded Solutions Group and appointed Arun Iyengar as its corporate vice president and general manager. The AMD Embedded Solutions Group will operate as a separate business within AMD’s Global Business Units under AMD Senior Vice President Lisa Su.
“AMD APUs have been extremely well received by embedded system designers who require more graphic-intensive displays and compute power, while continuing to increase our engagement with ecosystem partners to deliver a complete solution,” said Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Global Business Units. “Arun’s appointment and dedicated focus on expanding our differentiated embedded offerings will help ensure we are seizing the opportunity to expand in this rapidly growing market.”
The embedded microprocessor market is expected to reach $6 billion this year, and is projected to expand at an annual growth rate of 12-15 percent through 2014 according to VDC Research Group. AMD embedded APUs, along with AMD discrete graphics and AMD Opteron processors are designed to address a wide range of sub-segments in the embedded market including communications, storage and a number of other applications which are performance intensive and power sensitive.
Iyengar brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the new Embedded Solutions Group. Prior to joining AMD, Iyengar held several leadership roles at Altera Corporation, including his most recent role where he served as vice president of Altera’s Military, Industrial, Computing (MIC) Business Division. He also led Altera’s Communications Business Unit, overseeing revenue and market share growth during his tenure. Iyengar holds a Masters of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University and an undergraduate engineering degree from Bangalore University.
