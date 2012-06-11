Samsung with new 300mm Logic Line in Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. plans to build a new fabrication line in Hwaseong, South Korea, to meet the growing demands for logic products.

Samsung will invest KRW 2.25 trillion (EUR 1.5 billion) in the new fabrication line, which will break ground this month with a target timeline for completion by the end of 2013. The new fabrication line will mainly produce highly advanced mobile application processors on 300mm wafers at 20nm and 14nm process nodes.



Along with Lines 9 and 14, which have been converted to System LSI fabrication earlier this year, the new line will help supply to the expanding need for smart mobile solutions. With the new investments, as well as the addition of Line 16 in Hwaseong last September and plans to build a new NAND Flash plant in Xi’an, China, Samsung looks to balance its global semiconductor fabrication prowess.



Mr. Stephen Woo, president of Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business, said, “With the construction of our new System LSI fabrication line, Samsung will be able to respond to the demand of the global IT industry and strengthen our ability to support our customers’ requirements even further.”