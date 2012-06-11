ITC investigates RF chips; HTC, Motorola, RFMD included

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has voted to institute an investigation - based on complaint from Peregrine Semiconductor - of certain radio frequency integrated circuits and devices containing same.

The USITC has identified the following as respondents in this investigation:

RF Micro Devices, Inc., of Greensboro, NC

Motorola Mobility, Inc., of Libertyville, IL

HTC America, Inc., of Bellevue, WA

HTC Corporation of Taiwan

The investigation is based on an amended complaint filed by Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation of San Diego, CA, on May 11, 2012. The amended complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of certain radio frequency integrated circuits and devices containing same that infringe patents asserted by the complainant. The complainant requests that the USITC issue an exclusion order and cease and desist orders.The products at issue in this investigation are radio frequency ("RF") circuits, including RF switches, that allow users to transmit and/or receive wireless signals more efficiently while consuming less power, and cellular handsets incorporating such RF circuits.