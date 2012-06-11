Components | June 11, 2012
ADI appoints Managing Director for India
Analog Devices, Inc. has appointed Somshubhro (Som) Pal Choudhury as Managing Director for Operations in India.
Confirming the announcement, Patrick O'Doherty, vice president of ADI’s Healthcare Segment, said, “Som brings significant talent and experience to Analog Devices that will be vital to our focus on key market segments in India including healthcare, industrial instrumentation and communications. With his deep knowledge of the global marketplace, Som’s technical expertise and business experience from the various leadership roles he has held will be an important asset for ADI’s continued growth in India.”
Based in Bangalore, Pal Choudhury will be responsible for operational, statutory and compliance accountabilities, reporting to O'Doherty. He will also work with the management team in India to support ADI’s growing customer base across corporate R&D, the company’s CPT (Core Products and Technologies) and SMS (Strategic Market Segments) groups and sales.
“Analog Devices has been in India for 17 years and the Development Center in Bangalore has been at the forefront of many innovative designs for the global market,” said Som Pal Choudhury. “My immediate focus for Analog Devices in India will be to develop a comprehensive market analysis and short- and long-term growth plans that we will begin implementing immediately. This technology-driven, market-directed plan will give our customers in the domestic market a distinct competitive advantage as they roll-out their end-market applications with Analog Devices’ support.”
Pal Choudhury joins Analog Devices from NETGEAR Inc., where he was the product line director responsible for Worldwide Product Marketing and Management. Previously, he worked for American Grid Inc. and Cadence Design Systems in India.
Pal Choudhury earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, a Master of Science in Computer Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
