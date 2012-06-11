Lockheed Martin signs with Arrow

Lockheed Martin signed a new strategic enterprise agreement with Arrow Electronics covering procurement of more than 22'000 electronic components.

It represents Lockheed Martin's largest agreement with any single supplier for these commodities, and concentrates procurement of parts covered under the agreement with a national franchised distributor, down from 240 suppliers in 2011.



"We are adapting our supply chain strategy to further improve program execution, drive affordability and assure quality performance," said Dan Pleshko, vice president, Global Supply Chain Operations. "Arrow was selected in a competitive process, and we will use a similar approach to form strategic agreements for other categories of direct and indirect material."



"The changes in the aerospace and defense industry are accelerating, and this agreement illustrates our value proposition," said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics. "As a supply channel partner, we are fully committed to delivering optimal value to a breadth of Lockheed Martin's innovative and sophisticated solutions."