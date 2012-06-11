Altera reaffirms Q2 revenue growth

Altera has reaffirmed its second quarter 2012 revenue guidance, with growth if 14-18% sequentially.

Sequential revenue growth for the second quarter is expected to be in line with the company's previous guidance for growth of 14 percent to 18 percent from the first quarter. Altera's 40-nm and 28-nm products will be up strongly from first quarter levels. As previously expected, growth will be broad across most of the company's vertical markets.